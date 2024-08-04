Ludhiana: Wife among 3 held as factory owner shoots self

A factory owner ended his life after being allegedly harassed by his second wife and her relatives, officials said on Sunday. A factory owner ended his life after being allegedly harassed by his second wife and her relatives, officials said on Sunday. (HT File)

They added that the deceased, a resident Guru Gian Vihar in Jawaddi, shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his home on Saturday.

The Dugri police arrested his second wife and her two relatives on abetment to suicide charges. Police officials said that another accused is yet to be identified.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by the deceased’s son.

In his complaint, the complainant said the accused were harassing his father for money and pressurising him to transfer his property in their name. His father had shared the things with him in April and was in depression over the harassment, the complainant added.

The complainant said that on Saturday, his father locked himself in a room and shot himself. After hearing the gunshot, the family members rushed there and found him lying on the floor.

The family members rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He added that his father had solemnised a second marriage with a Sangrur woman and started living with her. After the marriage, the woman and her relatives started blackmailing his father for money and property.

Sub-inspector Janakraj, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.