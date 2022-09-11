Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur

Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:41 AM IST

According to the police, the woman gave her husband tea laced with sedatives and when he lost his consciousness, Hardeep Singh strangled him to death. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house

Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. (HT Photo)
Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered.

The victim’s wife Kirandeep Kaur and her aide Hardeep Singh of Abdullapur village, Chuhane Kalan, have confessed to their crime, police said.

Hardeep Singh was cousin of Inderjit.

According to the police, the woman gave her husband tea laced with sedatives and when he lost his consciousness, Hardeep Singh strangled him to death. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.

The complainant, Balvir Kaur, mother of the victim, said Inderjit Singh had come home on September 6 night after attending a religious event.

On September 7, when she returned home from gurdwara around 8 am she was shocked to see her son lying dead, while Kirandeep Kaur was near the body. “Kirandeep claimed that Inderjit Singh had suffered a cardiac arrest,” she said, adding that as no injury mark was visible on the body, she did not lodge any complaint.

Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, station house officer at Hathur police station, said earlier the police had started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) but after post-mortem suggested strangulation, police started zeroing in on his wife.

The SHO said during investigation police found that CCTVs of the house were switched off between 11.30 pm to 2.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Friday.

”During questioning, the woman confessed that she, along with her aide, had murdered her husband. The woman said she was in an illicit relationship with Hardeep Singh. After her husband came to know about it, they hatched a conspiracy to kill him,” the SHO said.

“Following the information provided by the woman, police arrested her aide, who is a driver. He is a divorcee. A murder case has been lodged against the accused,” he added.

The victim is survived by a 10-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The roof collapse site in Jawahar Nagar Camp in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse

    A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.

  • As part of the drive, the department randomly conducted dope tests on the four personnel and found they were positive for substance abuse. (HT File)

    4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry

    Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it. Khanna senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.

  • Three of the accused in the custody of Khanna police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana| Four arrested for fake I-T raid robbery

    Six days after a gang of miscreants impersonating income tax officials robbed ₹25 lakh from the house of a farmer in Rohno Khurd village in Khanna, four of them landed in the police net on Saturday. According to police, at least nine persons were involved in the crime, and five of them are still on the run.

  • Arya Mohalla man by suicide on February 15 in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | 7 months on, three booked for Arya Mohalla man’s suicide

    Seven months after a resident of Arya Mohalla ended his life, police booked three persons for abetment on the complaint of his wife. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had left for her parents' house after her husband's death. He died by suicide on February 15.

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Decongesting Lucknow: CP shares plan to streamline traffic in, around city

    Traffic congestion in and around Lucknow city will soon be streamlined by taking a host of measures, Lucknow commissioner of police SB Shiradkar said on Saturday. “We are working on a long-term plan to decongest traffic of Lucknow which will require consistent and continuous efforts,” the CP emphasised. The CP said that the LMC is exploring ways to create temporary parking spaces in free areas around the city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out