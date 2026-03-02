Ludhiana: Wife, in-laws booked in ₹23 lakh spouse visa fraud

Dehlon police have registered an FIR against a woman and her parents on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy following allegations that they duped a man of ₹23 lakh on the pretext of arranging a spouse visa to Canada. Dehlon police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Jashanjot Kaur and her parents, Palwinder Singh and Mandeep Kaur, who are currently absconding. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Gurpinder Singh of Kalakh village in Dehlon, alleged in his complaint filed on September 3, 2025, that he was interested in going abroad and had come in contact with Jashanjot Kaur and her family, residents of Mandi Ahmedgarh.

He stated that Jashanjot had scored over seven bands in IELTS and told him that if he bore the expenses for her study visa and education in Canada, she would later sponsor him on a spouse visa.

Gurpinder alleged that he subsequently solemnised marriage with Jashanjot and spent around ₹23 lakh on visa processing and college fees.

He further claimed that he had purchased a property but was allegedly pressured by his in-laws to transfer it in his wife’s name.

According to the complaint, after reaching Canada, Jashanjot stopped responding to his calls and refused to initiate the spouse visa process.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Avtar Singh said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.