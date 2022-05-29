Ludhiana witnesses a pleasant turn of weather
Bringing relief from the scorching heat, the thunderstorm witnessed in the city on Saturday evening turned the weather pleasant. Partly cloudy weather prevailed in the city since morning and rains, along with strong winds, brought down the mercury levels in the evening.
As per the meteorological department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 27 degrees.
The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy on Sunday too.
Trees uprooted, traffic movement disrupted
Meanwhile, strong winds also uprooted trees in different parts of the city, including Dugri, BRS Nagar, Aggar Nagar, and Civil Lines among other areas. Movement of traffic was disrupted in Dugri and Tagore Nagar besides other localities.
A few cars also got damaged which were parked at an under-construction building in Omaxe Residency (flats) on Pakhowal Road.
Municipal corporation’s junior engineer Kirpal said that over a dozen trees had fallen after strong winds were witnessed in the city.
MC teams have been deployed to remove the damaged trees and priority is being given to the areas where roads have been blocked.
-
Ludhiana: Jewellery shop employee booked for theft
Division number 8 police have booked an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing items worth lakhs on Friday. Akash has been identified as Akash of Chaura Bazaar. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Lalit Chopra of Rishi Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, they were present in the store and were attending to customers.
-
Congress leader booked for cleaning statue of Rajiv Gandhi with his turban
The joint co-coordinator of Kisan Congress, a wing of All India Congress Committee, has been booked for hurting religious sentiments by cleaning a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi installed in a park in Salem Tabri with Gursimran Singh Mand's turban. The action against Gursimran Singh Mand has been taken around 10 months after the incident. Mand had reached the spot and cleaned the statue with his turban, which sparked a row.
-
Ludhiana: Police issue advisory against fraudsters posing as officials
The cybercrime wing of Punjab Police has issued an advisory to mobile phone users to be cautious of fraudsters who have found new ways to trap and dupe people. These fraudsters pose as officers and dupe people by sending them suspicious links on WhatsApp. Three such cases have been reported in Ludhiana in the past 45 days wherein fraudsters duped people by impersonating officials. The police have solved only one case till now.
-
Ludhiana: Staff of manufacturing unit caught dumping waste in green belt
At the time when residents have been raising hue and cry over rising pollution, staffers of a saddle manufacturing unit, Surindra Saddles, were caught dumping untreated electroplating waste in a green belt in Phase 5 of Focal Point on Friday evening. MC officials impounded the vehicle and filed a complaint with police and Punjab Pollution Control Board for further action.
-
Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for trying to rape girl
A man has been booked for trying to rape a 13-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Dholewal, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, her daughter was returning from tuition when the accused intercepted her. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, Division Number 6 SHO added.
