Ludhiana: Woman alleges assault, 4 of family booked

The Machhiwara police have booked a resident of Manewal village and his two sons and wife for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman following a spat. The woman allegedly suffered complications after the assault. She also alleged that the accused robbed her of jewellery and thrashed her three daughters. Complainant alleges that she was also robbed of her jewellery.

The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, his wife Baljit Kaur, sons Gurpal Singh, alias Nikku, and Sarabjit Singh, alias Saba. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim who is a resident of the same village. The complainant stated that she is three-month pregnant. According to her, she along with her three daughters was returning from a local gurdwara when the accused hurled abuses at her. She said that when she opposed, the accused assaulted her and her three daughters besides molested them.

According to the complainant, they also robbed her of a gold chain, ring and two silver bangles. She said that she suffered pregnancy complications owing to the assault. She said they also vandalised her house.

ASI Pawanjit, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), 74 (rime of assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 3 (5) (criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The ASI added that the accused and the complainant were at loggerheads over petty issues.