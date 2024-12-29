Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Woman alleges rape, 1 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 29, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The complainant stated that the accused, who works in a factory and resides in her neighborhood, had been keeping an eye on her for a long time; she alleged he raped her on Friday

A resident of Bhagat Singh Colony, Sherpur Kalan, has been booked for allegedly raping of her locality. The complainant stated that the accused, who works in a factory and resides in her neighborhood, had been keeping an eye on her for a long time. She recounted that while she was walking in the street for household on Friday, the accused grabbed her by arm and forcibly dragged her into a room.

Raids are being conducted to trace the accused, say police.
The victim alleged that the accused threatened and sexually assaulted her before escaping. Investigating officer ASI Sahib Singh stated that raids were being conducted to trace the accused.

