Ludhiana: Woman alleges rape, 1 booked

A resident of Bhagat Singh Colony, Sherpur Kalan, has been booked for allegedly raping of her locality. The complainant stated that the accused, who works in a factory and resides in her neighborhood, had been keeping an eye on her for a long time. She recounted that while she was walking in the street for household on Friday, the accused grabbed her by arm and forcibly dragged her into a room.
The victim alleged that the accused threatened and sexually assaulted her before escaping. Investigating officer ASI Sahib Singh stated that raids were being conducted to trace the accused.