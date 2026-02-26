Ludhiana: Woman arrested for setting house on fire in Gurcharan Nagar

Ludhiana Acting on the statement of complainant Sukhdeep Kaur, police registered a case under Sections 326(7) (mischief by fire) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage exceeding ₹20,000) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

A 35-year-old woman allegedly set a house on fire in Gurcharan Nagar, forcing a woman and her two minor sons to flee to save their lives. One room of the house was completely gutted before neighbours helped douse the flames. The accused fled the spot but was later arrested by the Daba police.

The accused has been identified as Prabha Singh, 35, a resident of JJ Enclave, Dugri. Acting on the statement of complainant Sukhdeep Kaur, police registered a case under Sections 326(7) (mischief by fire) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage exceeding ₹20,000) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant Sukhdeep Kaur stated that she was at home with her two sons, aged about eight and 11 years, when Prabha Singh arrived and set the house ablaze by pouring petrol. A room containing furniture, an LED television, school bags and cash worth ₹1.5 lakh was destroyed in the fire.

Investigating officer ASI Gurcharanjit Singh said the incident stemmed from a monetary dispute between Prabha Singh and the complainant’s husband, Gian Singh.

“Prabha Singh had earlier lodged an FIR against Gian Singh in 2025, accusing him of assault. He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. Believing that he had been released, the accused became angry and went to his house, where only his wife and children were present, and set it on fire,” the officer said.

The ASI added that the police arrested Prabha Singh after registering the case.

She was produced before a court, which granted her one-day police remand for further investigation, he added.