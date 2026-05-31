Ludhiana: Woman assaulted after rejecting marriage proposal, accused booked

A man was booked for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old woman after she declined his marriage proposal and severed contact with him in Prem Nagar. The woman sustained injuries to her jaw and lost three teeth in the incident, police said on Sunday. Investigating officer sub-inspector Gurdev Singh said raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused. (HT File)

The Division Number 2 police registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Abhishek, a resident of the same locality. He is employed as a Class IV worker at a private bank and is currently absconding.

According to the complaint, the accused and the woman had come into contact after exchanging phone numbers and remained in touch for some time. The woman alleged that the accused later began pressuring her to marry him.

After she refused and blocked his number, he allegedly continued attempting to contact her.

The complainant told police that on May 26, she had gone to the rooftop of her house to collect clothes when the accused allegedly reached the terrace through a neighbouring rooftop. He then allegedly assaulted her with a metal bracelet (kada).

The woman sustained multiple injuries during the incident, including the loss of three teeth and injuries to her jaw.

She raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the spot.

Following the complaint from the victim, police have registered a case under Sections 333 (house-trespass or housebreaking after preparation for causing hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Gurdev Singh said raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused.