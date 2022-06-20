Ludhiana | Woman booked for posting friend’s morphed images on FB
A woman has been booked for allegedly creating a fake account on social networking sites and posting morphed images of one of her friends on it. The woman had also allegedly made some objectionable comments on the post.
The accused has been identified as Parminder Kaur of Partap Nagar.
The complainant, a 28-year-old woman, said that in March this year, someone with a Facebook profile named Reet Mehra (Preet) wrote objectionable comments on a picture she uploaded on Facebook.
After some days, the accused used this image and morphed a man’s image into it.
The man whose image was used, lived in the same locality.
When the 28-year-old came to know about it, she lodged a complaint with the police on March 28 after which an inquiry was marked.
Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, the investigating officer, said during investigation, it was found that a woman, who was a friend of the victim, had made a fake Facebook profile and used it to defame the complainant.
The FIR was registered after a three-month long inquiry.
The accused has been booked under Sections 66B, 66C and 67 A of the Information and Technology Act at Division Number 6 police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics