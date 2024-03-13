Ludhiana woman ends life after spat with husband

A factory worker on Tuesday ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the labour quarters at a yarn mill in Machhiwara following a spat with her husband, whom she had married a year ago.. Ludhiana police said the woman had been under stress for the past few days. (iStockphoto)

According to the police, the woman had been under stress for the past few days. The police sent the body to Civil hospital for a postmortem.

Machhiwara police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhinder Singh said the woman had solemnised a love marriage with a co-worker a year ago. She was living in the labour quarters with her husband. On Tuesday, she bolted the door from inside and hanged herself. Her husband broke open the door when she did not respond after persistent knocking and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Her husband rushed her to hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The SHO added that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC after recording her husband’s statement. Police have informed the woman’s parents and will take action after recording their statements.