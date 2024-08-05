Ludhiana woman found dead with throat slit at Gill village

Police suspect an old rivalry and involvement of some acquaintance behind the murder A 34-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit near the railway crossing at Gill road near Gill village on Sunday night. The police on Monday identified the woman as Sandeep Kaur of Mundian. (HT File)

A 34-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit near the railway crossing at Gill road near Gill village on Sunday night. The police on Monday identified the woman as Sandeep Kaur of Mundian. The police lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants and initiated investigation.

The police suspected an old rivalry behind the murder. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused. The police suspect involvement of some acquaintance behind the murder.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO at Sadar Police station, said that the locals noticed the body of a woman lying near the railway crossing and informed the police. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination and made announcements in the surrounding areas for the identification of the victim. On Monday morning, Shamsher Singh of Mundian identified the victim as his daughter Sandeep Kaur.

The inspector stated that the woman was living in her parental house with her 14-year-old daughter for the past six years after she had divorced her husband.

Shamsher stated that his daughter used to visit Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh in Model Town Extension. On Sunday she left the house to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib stating that she would return by 1.30 pm. When she did not return till 2.30 pm, he made several calls to her, but her mobile phone was switched off.

Later, he informed the police about her disappearance. On Sunday morning he came to know about the body of a woman. After reaching the civil hospital, he identified the woman as his daughter.

The inspector added that the scooter of the woman was found parked near Gurdwara Sahib, but her body was found over 5 km away which suggested that the woman had reached Gill village with some person. Her mobile phone is missing.

The inspector claimed that no sign of sexual assault on the woman has been found yet. It is suspected that she has been murdered following a rivalry. The inspector claimed that the police found some vital clues. They will solve the case soon.