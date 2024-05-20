Ludhiana: Woman loses 50,000 to snatcher

A 46-year-old woman lost her purse containing ₹50,000 in cash to a snatcher in Model Town on Sunday. The police lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused. The accused was captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot. Due to the dark, the face and registration number of the vehicle is not clearly visible. A 46-year-old woman lost her purse containing ₹ 50,000 in cash to a snatcher in Model Town on Sunday. The police lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused. The accused was captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot. Due to the dark, the face and registration number of the vehicle is not clearly visible. (Representational image)

Complainant Ravneet Kaur Cheema, a resident of Block-R of Model Town, said she had come to the market for shopping. Meanwhile, a scooter-borne miscreant snatched her bag and escaped. Besides cash, the bag contained a credit card.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police have registered an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC against the unidentified accused.