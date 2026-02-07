Ludhiana: Woman scribe alleges assault by sarpanch, aides, over 20 booked

The Sadar police have registered a case against the sarpanch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Dhandra Road and his associates for allegedly attacking a woman journalist after she highlighted poor infrastructural development in the area on social media. An FIR has been lodged against sarpanch Sanjay Tiwari, his associate Akash, and around 20 unidentified accomplices. (HT Photo for representation)

An FIR has been lodged against sarpanch Sanjay Tiwari, his associate Akash, and around 20 unidentified accomplices under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her complaint, the 28-year-old journalist stated that she had recently flagged shortcomings in development works in the locality, following which the sarpanch allegedly developed hostility towards her. On Thursday, the accused reportedly intercepted her in the area, hurled abuses and threatened her. Fearing for her safety, the complainant said she ran inside a random house. However, the sarpanch allegedly summoned his aides to the spot and chased her to her own house, she alleged.

The journalist further alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately and pelted stones and bricks at her house before fleeing. She later approached the Sadar police and lodged a complaint.

The woman has also accused the sarpanch of sexual harassment. However, police officials said the relevant sections have not yet been added as the matter is under examination.

Head constable Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said, “The accused sarpanch is affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party. A case has been registered on the basis of the victim’s statement and a probe is on. The accused are absconding and efforts are on to trace them,” he said.