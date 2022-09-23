Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman stabbed to death outside her home

Ludhiana: Woman stabbed to death outside her home

Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:29 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 40-years-old woman was stabbed to death by her relative outside her house in CMC colony of Jamalpur on Friday evening. The woman was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The victim has been identified as Suman.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said that the woman was stabbed by a cousin of her husband Raj Bahadur. The accused has been identified as Arvind. He had some dispute with Raj Bahadur, husband of the victim.

The JCP added that two sons of the woman tried to intervene but the accused opened assault on them also, but they escaped unhurt. The police are in a process of recording statements of the kin of deceased to lodge an FIR.

