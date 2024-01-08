Ludhiana: Woman ‘thrashed by husband, in-laws’ hours after giving birth, dies

Hours after giving birth to a baby boy, a woman was allegedly thrashed by her husband and other family members following a family dispute. After her health started deteriorating, the family rushed her to a private hospital where she died. Hours after giving birth to a baby boy, a woman was allegedly thrashed by her husband and other family members following a family dispute. After her health started deteriorating, the family rushed her to a private hospital where she died. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

After her death, the Daba police lodged an FIR against her husband and other relatives. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Dinesh Kumar of Suraj Nagar of New Shimlapuri, who is the brother of the victim. The complainant said soon after his sister gave birth to a baby boy they discharged her from the hospital without giving her time to recover.

The accused has been identified as her husband Davinder Kumar of Mann Colony, Reena of Gurdaspur, Harsh Sharma of Gurdaspur, Akash, Baby of Mann Colony while five others are yet to be identified.

The complainant stated that his sister was married to Davinder Kumar. She gave birth to a baby boy in a private hospital in Shimlapuri. Meanwhile, the brother-in-law (husband’s elder brother) of his sister and his wife created a nuisance in the hospital following a family feud. Later, the family got her discharged from hospital without giving her time to recover.

He alleged that after reaching home, the accused thrashed her. As she was already weak after giving birth, her health started deteriorating. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she died.

ASI Sukhdev Singh said that the family members have some dispute. The dispute was intensified after the victim gave birth to a baby boy. The complainant alleged that the family mistreated his sister.

A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120B (criminal Conspiracy) of IPC has been registered against the accused at Daba Police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.