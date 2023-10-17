Ludhiana: Woman, two daughters booked for assaulting grocer

The police here have booked a woman and her two daughters for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old girl with a sharp-edged weapon, accusing her of weighing less grocery. Woman, two daughters booked for assaulting grocer in Ludhiana. (ht)

On the complaint of the victim, Sneha, 19, of Hambran Colony, the Ladhowal police lodged an FIR against Sarabjit Kaur of the same locality, her two daughters Lovepreet Kaur and Manpreet Kaur.

The victim said that her father Baljit Singh runs a grocery shop on the ground floor of their residence. She helps her father in running the shop.

The victim said that at around 9am on Monday, Boota Singh, husband of the accused Sarabjit Kaur, bought 15 kg rice from the shop. Suspecting her of weighing less, he asked her to weigh the rice again.

Sneha added when they weighed the rice again, she found the weight was 14 kg. Boota Singh left the shop without uttering a word. A few hours later, Boota’s wife Sarabjit along with her daughters came to the shop and started abusing her. The women created ruckus outside the shop and started asking the locals for not buying grocery from the shop. When she objected to it, the woman and her two daughters assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused escaped leaving her injured.

Head constable Jeetu Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON