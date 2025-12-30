Ludhiana: Women gang escapes police trap after ramming vehicles at signal

Members of a suspected women gang that allegedly targets women by posing as acquaintances and stealing their gold ornaments managed to dodge a police team and flee in their car after hitting multiple vehicles while evading a trap at Dandi Swami Chowk traffic signal on Monday morning, police said. A video grab shows police trying to apprehend the gang’s vehicle at Dandi Swami Chowk in Ludhiana; (right) a damaged car that was hit by the suspect’s vehicle. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the gang—wanted in an earlier case—was traced to the area after the Raghunath police post received a tip-off about its movement, following which a police team was deployed at the chowk to stop the suspects’ vehicle.

To restrict their movement, police positioned vehicles at the traffic signal to create congestion. A white Swift car, carrying two women and a man, stopped at the signal. When police personnel attempted to open the car, they found it locked from inside. Police then broke the glass of one of the car’s windows in an attempt to apprehend the occupants. However, the driver reversed the vehicle, hitting another car behind it. As the Swift struck several vehicles while attempting to flee, other motorists moved their vehicles aside, allowing the accused to escape.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the signal. Despite multiple attempts by the police team, the suspects managed to evade arrest.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, in-charge of the Raghunath police post, said the gang is accused of targeting women by offering them lifts or posing as distant relatives or acquaintances before engaging them in conversation and stealing their gold ornaments.

“The accused are wanted in an old case. Acting on information about their presence near Dandi Swami Chowk, a trap was laid. Though we managed to break the window of their car, they hit multiple vehicles and escaped,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials of Division number 8 police said no complaint had been received so far from vehicle owners whose vehicles were hit during the incident. They said an FIR would be registered if any complaint is received.

Earlier theft

On December 23, the same gang allegedly targeted a 58-year-old woman, Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Chhawani Mohalla in Model Town Extension, and fled with her gold bangle. Police said the gang has been active in the city for several years, primarily targeting elderly women by offering them a lift or posing as distant relatives or acquaintances before stealing their gold ornaments.