Ludhiana: Workers assaulted, factory looted

Masked miscreants broke into a factory in the Bhairomona area of Koom Kalan, holding workers hostage and stealing goods worth lakhs of rupees. The miscreants, after forcing their way inside, loaded valuable machinery into a four-wheeler before fleeing the scene. Sunny Kumar, the owner of the factory in the Bhairomona area of Koom Kalan, Ludhiana, reported that the criminals stole a substantial amount of goods, but returned to the factory after fleeing initially. The assailants parked the vehicle inside the factory before escaping with their remaining accomplices. The stolen goods were estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place at night when security guard Avtar Singh and five workers were present on the premises of Friend Oil Company. The miscreants attacked the security guard, covering his face and assaulting him. One of them broke the lock of the main gate, allowing their accomplices to enter the factory.

The workers reported that the assailants were armed with sharp-edged weapons and threatened to kill them. They were then taken to the factory kitchen, while the other criminals loaded valuable machinery into a four-wheeler.

Sunny Kumar, the owner of the factory, reported that the criminals stole a substantial amount of goods, but returned to the factory after fleeing initially. The assailants parked the vehicle inside the factory before escaping with their remaining accomplices. The stolen goods were estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

The robbery was captured by CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the factory. Sunny Kumar expressed his concern over the significant financial loss and confirmed that the footage clearly shows the criminals involved.

ASI Swarn Chand, who is investigating the case, said the Koom Kalan police filed an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter.