Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins
Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday.
The victim’s mother told the police that her son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. She said that suspects that the minors, who are her brother’s children, had poisoned her son and pushed him into the canal.
The victim has been identified as Pawan, 19, a resident of New Madhopuri.
Pawan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, used to live in the city with his mother and four siblings. He worked in a factory. His father resides in Uttar Pradesh.
The mother, Baby, told the police that Pawan had gone to visit his father and returned to the city just about a week ago.
She said that on July 3, the sons of her brother came to their rented accommodation and asked Pawan to accompany them. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.
She said that when he did not return till late evening, she set out of look for him but to no avail. On Wednesday, she came to know that a youth’s body had been found in Sidhwan Canal, near Raghunath Enclave. She later identified the body as that of her son, but found that the clothes on the body were not the same as the ones in which her son left home.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Raj, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the minors.
Police have sent the viscera of the victim for examination. More sections could be added to the FIR once the viscera report is received.
The reason behind the crime is not clear yet. The ASI said, “The reason behind the crime can be ascertained after the arrest of the accused and a hunt is on for them.”
Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension
Struggling to get the pension revised since 2006, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University, Narang,82, made an emotional appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms.
Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor. The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; administrative officer and (52), Mahadev Bajirao Giri Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.
Punjab yet to provide info sought for extradition of 9 ‘drug lords’, Centre tells HC
The Centre on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that clarifications and additional information sought by the Canadian authorities in seven requests for extradition of nine alleged drug lords sitting abroad are pending with the Punjab government. The information was given by the Centre in its latest status report sought by the high court in May this year, in a 2013 plea in which court is monitoring proceedings on Punjab's drug menace.
Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat
Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in an extortion racket, who used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. Police on Thursday said that the accused- Ravinder of Matlauda, Vikram of Sodhapur and Tushar of Panipat, had on June 29 made an extortion call to a Panipat-based businessman Sandeep Goel and demanded ₹ 20 lakh from him.
UP: Four Kannauj youths held for kidnapping and loot
Four youths, aged between 21 to 24 years, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and looting a man at Chinhat area here on June 29. The accused later left him at a deserted stretch on Kisan Path near Sultanpur road. Inspector of Chinhat police station, Ghan Shyam Mani Tripathi said the accused were identified as Tirwa, Kannuaj residents Krishna Kumar Yadav (23), Vivek Kumar Yadav (23), Saurabh Singh (24) and Akash Tomar alias Raghav (21).
