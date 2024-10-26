Ludhiana: Zonal youth fest enters Day 2 at Khalsa College

Debate, elocution, quiz and theatrical events were in the limelight as the zonal youth and heritage festival (education zone-6) entered its second day at GHG Khalsa College of Education on Saturday. Students performing during youth festival at GHG Khalsa College in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Rohit Sharma, director, youth welfare department, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Varinder Singh Khosa, DSP Mullanpur Dakha, were the chief guests, respectively, in the first and second sessions of Day 2 of the zonal youth festival.

The chief guests emphasised the significance of such platforms in building a strong foundation for the future of participants.

In the skit competition, Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, secured the first position, followed by BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, in second place. The third position went to Government College of Education, Chandigarh.

AS College of Education, Khanna, took home the first prize in mimicry competition. Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, earned the second place, while DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, clinched the third spot.

The mime competition saw Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, achieve the first place, followed by Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, in the second place. AS College of Education, Khanna, finished third.

In the bhand category, DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, clinched the first prize, while Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, secured the second position. GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, secured the third place.

In the debate competition, Doraha College of Education, Doraha, emerged victorious, with GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, securing the second place. A tie for the third place was noted between Partap College of Education, Ludhiana, and DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur.

The guests present on the occasion included Khushvinder Kumar, registrar, Khalsa University, Amritsar; Sandeep Sawhney, principal, Gobind National College, Naragwal; Gurmeet Singh, senator, Panjab University, Chandigarh; Kirandeep Kaur, senator and principal, MTS College, Ludhiana; Dharam Singh Sandhu, former registrar, Guru Nanak Open University; Sonika Jain, principal, Ajitsar Government Girls School, Raikot; Avtar Singh Dakha, principal GTB College, Dakha; Jagjit Singh Talwandi, SGPC member; and Jaswinder Singh, deputy DEO.