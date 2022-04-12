Ludhiana | Zone-A councillors raise issue of pending works, bad roads

Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to be held next year, different political parties’ councillors of areas falling under Zone A of municipal corporation (MC) raised hue and cry over couple of issues, at the zonal-level meeting held with zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.

The councillors slammed MC over the missing street light points, due to which a large number of areas are left in dark during the night hours. They said the issue is being raised for over a year, but the civic body has failed to get the LED street lights installed at the missing points through the contractor company.

The councillors further rued that the roads dug up for around three months in many parts of the city for laying sewer line in the past are still not being reconstructed by the contractors.

Councillor Surinder Kaur’s relative, Manpreet Manna, also highlighted alleged poor-quality street construction work in different areas of ward number 54, including Issa Nagar, Mohar Singh Nagar, among other areas. Manna alleged that the thickness of the street should have been four inches as per the contract, but streets with only two inch thickness have been constructed at ground level by the contractor. He demanded that the quality of streets should be checked and action should be taken against the contractors.

‘Illegal dairy units and meat shops’

Congress councillor Sukhdev Bawa (ward number 4) slammed the authorities for their alleged failure in taking action against illegal dairy units and meat shops in his ward. “I have been raising the issue for over four years now and if the authorities failed to take action against the illegal activities, we will be left with no other option than to stage protest against MC,” said Bawa.

Listening at the problems being faced by councillors, MC zonal commissioner Sekhon directed the officials to act strict against the contractors who are deliberately delaying the road construction work or have constructed poor-quality roads in the past.

Mayor to meet principal secretary over missing street light points

With councillors raising furore over missing LED street lights points, mayor Balkar Sandhu said he will conduct meeting with principal secretary of the local bodies department over the issue next week. Earlier, the local bodies department had assured that 15,000 additional LED street lights will be installed in the city.

Councillor asks mayor to start fogging

Citing that the rising temperature has resulted in mosquito breeding ahead of usual time this year, BJP councillor Manju Aggarwal has demanded that MC should also commence fogging early this time.

Councillor’s husband Inder Aggarwal submitted a memorandum in this regard with mayor Balkar Sandhu on Monday. Aggarwal said the cases of dengue might also be reported early this year and MC should pull up the socks to save the residents. Usually, the civic body commences fogging after mid of May.