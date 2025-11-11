Ludhiana: 11 men thrash dhaba owner, probe on

The Daresi police have registered a case against seven cousins and their four unidentified accomplices for allegedly barging into a dhaba and assaulting the family running it after a heated argument. The accused reportedly brandished a licensed firearm to intimidate the victims, an act that was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the spot. Police confirmed that the victims have handed over CCTV footage showing the accused flashing a gun. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed by Raghu Kochar, a resident of Sardar Nagar who runs the dhaba with his family in Farid Nagar, the trouble began when the wastewater from a hosiery unit owned by the accused was discharged onto the street after their tank was cleaned. Kochar said he requested the hosiery owners to get the street cleaned, but instead of cooperating, they began abusing and arguing with his family.

Later, the accused, identified as Sandeep Nagpal, Sahil Nagpal, Joginder Nagpal, Pawan Nagpal, Ashu Nagpal, Harsh Nagpal and Satish Nagpal, along with four others, allegedly stormed into the dhaba and thrashed Kochar. When his father and uncle intervened, one of the accused allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them before the group fled the scene.

Based on Kochar’s complaint, the Daresi police have booked the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 332(c) (house trespassing), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions (Sections 54–59) of the Arms Act.

ASI Davinder Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that the victims have handed over CCTV footage showing the accused flashing a gun. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Strict action will be taken once they are apprehended,” he said.