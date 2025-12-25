Ludhiana: 14 lakh burgled from Tajpur Road dairy, three named in FIR

Three masked men decamped with ₹14.5 lakh in cash from a dairy on Tajpur Road in the early hours of Wednesday, executing the crime within minutes despite the shop being located just a few metres from the Tajpur Road police post. The same gang is suspected to have struck earlier in the same market. (HT Photo)

According to police complaint, dairy owner Amanjot Singh received a call from a nearby resident around 5 am, informing him that the shop’s shutter appeared damaged. When he rushed to the spot, he found the main shutter forced open and the cash drawer missing from the office. CCTV footage from the dairy shows three masked men arriving in a Skoda car.

Amanjot Singh told the police that the suspects first tried to break open a smaller shutter using force and sharp-edged tools but failed. They then prised open the main shutter, entered the premises and fled with around ₹14.5 lakh in cash along with the donation box. “The entire operation lasted barely three minutes,” he said, adding that while the incident and the vehicle were captured on camera, the registration number was not clearly visible.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation. Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, additional SHO of Division Number 7 police station, said the victim’s statement had been recorded and an FIR was registered against three unidentified accused. “CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being rewied to trace the route taken by the burglars,” he added

The same gang is suspected to have struck earlier in the same market. Sunny, owner of a nearby flour mill, said the robbers broke open his shutter and fled with a cash drawer containing about ₹25,000, which was later found abandoned near the dairy.