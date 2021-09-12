Ludhiana:16,968 cases disposed of in National Lok Adalat

As many as 16,968 cases were disposed of on the spot during the National Lok Adalat organised here by the District Legal Services Authority on Saturday at the District Judicial Complex under the leadership of DLSA chairman and district and session judge Munish Singal.

Divulging the details, DLSA secretary Prabhjot Singh Kaleka said that the compensation worth ₹102.03 crore was settled during the Lok Adalats.

He said that during this National Lok Adalat, 31 benches at district and six in sub-divisional levels were constituted for pending criminal compoundable cases in courts including, traffic challans, banks, and others.

Singh said that a total of 24,143 cases were listed for hearing before these benches, out of which 16,968 were solved on the spot.

He added that Lok Adalats are instrumental in saving people’s time and money, besides promoting harmony among the litigants.

Litigants get major relief in cheque bounce cases

During the Lok Adalat, special focus was laid on settlement of the long pending cheque bounce cases.

A total of six local courts settled cheque bounce cases on Saturday.

On August 17, District and Sessions Judge, Munish Singal in a meeting organised by district legal services, Ludhiana , issued directions to identify maximum pending cases of 138 NI Act (penal provision that deals with the punishment of dishonour of cheque) so that they could be decided in the national Lok adalat.

The court of Tarun Preet Singh, civil judge (junior division) settled the cheque bounce litigation in Capital First vs Dhandi Sales case. The parties entered into an agreement in the court pertaining to the cheque bounce case of ₹1.92 crore.

The same court further settled another cheque bounce case including a quantum of ₹96.25 Lakh.

Meanwhile, one Sanjiv Kumar who was earlier awarded a sentence of two years in a cheque bounce case got a major relief after his case was settled in the court of Munish Singal, district and session judge.

According to the officials, Kumar was punished after his cheques worth ₹3 lakh had bounced but his case was settled in the aforesaid court after he paid ₹3.45 lakh to the litigant along with interest.

The court of Vijay Kumar, additional district and session judge awarded compensation of ₹35 lakh in Kavita Manocha vs Shambhu Kumar Mishra accident case. The insurance company agreed to pay the aforesaid amount to the victim.

Other than this, hundreds of labourers got relief from the court against their employers.

According to the officials, over ₹33.5 lakh compensation was awarded to the labourers in 205 cases by the court of Sanjiv Joshi, additional district and session judge.

The officials from district legal services authority said that the cases decided in Lok Adalat can’t be challenged and disputes are permanently settled.