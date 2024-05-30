 Ludhiana: 1,843 polling parties to be dispatched today - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 1,843 polling parties to be dispatched today

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2024 05:02 AM IST

District election officer Sakshi Sawhney said that instructions had been issued to all assistant returning officers (AROs) to timely dispatch the polling parties from the dispatch centres to their allotted booths

A day before Lok Sabha elections in the district, as many as 1,843 polling parties comprising 9,395 employees will be dispatched to the booths on Friday to ensure smooth, fair and peaceful conduct of the voting scheduled on Saturday.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm at 1,843 polling booths and will continue till the last voter inside the polling station casts his vote.
The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm at 1,843 polling booths and will continue till the last voter inside the polling station casts his vote. (HT File)

District election officer Sakshi Sawhney said that instructions had been issued to all assistant returning officers (AROs) to timely dispatch the polling parties from the dispatch centres to their allotted booths. She directed the AROs to ensure all requisite arrangements for the polling parties. Besides, special nodal officers have been appointed across the districts to take care of the welfare of these election officials and their children.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm at 1,843 polling booths and will continue till the last voter inside the polling station casts his vote. The polling process will be viewed live from the integrated command control centre established in the district administrative complex, the DEO added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 1,843 polling parties to be dispatched today
