Ludhiana: 19-year-old woman missing, family alleges abduction

A 19-year-old woman who worked as a cook in Nirmal Nagar has gone missing on her way home to Bathinda. Her family fears she has been abducted. The alarm was raised when an unknown caller picked up her phone and claimed the young woman was in his custody, demanding ₹40,000 for her release. Inspector Guljinder Pal Singh,SHO of the Dugri police station, confirmed that the investigation is now underway.

The missing woman has been identified as Rupinder Kaur. Her family first approached the Bathinda police, who registered a zero FIR and later transferred the case to Ludhiana. The Dugri police have now booked unidentified accused under Sections 127(6) (wrongful confinement) and 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rupinder’s sister Ravinder Kaur, who lives in Nirmal Nagar, told police that Rupinder left Ludhiana on November 12, saying she was heading to her village, Sooch, in Bathinda. Later that evening, when Ravinder called to check on her, a stranger answered the phone instead. According to Ravinder, the man claimed Rupinder was with him and demanded ₹40,000 to let her go, while also threatening the family with dire consequences if they failed to pay.

Rupinder never reached home and has not been heard from since.

Inspector Guljinder Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Dugri police station, confirmed that the investigation is now underway. He said the Bathinda police’s zero FIR formed the basis for further action in Ludhiana, and teams are working to trace the woman and identify the caller.