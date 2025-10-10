Ludhiana: 26-yr-old man lynched, GRP arrests accused

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the lynching of a 26-year-old man over an alleged dispute involving a rooster. The victim’s father was also beaten when he arrived. (HT Photo)

The accused, 58-year-old Harjinder Pal alias Pammy Shah, allegedly beat Umesh Kumar and his cousin Rahul on Monday evening near the Dhandari Kalan station. The victim was held for hours before being taken to a hospital late that night, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to GRP in-charge inspector Palwinder Singh, the incident took place when the victim and his brother were returning from the station after seeing someone off. The victim reportedly had a fit, assaulted his brother, and entered a nearby mazar where he killed a rooster.

Locals intervened, beating the men and calling Harjinder, who then assaulted the victim with a stick.

The victim’s father was also beaten when he arrived.

The GRP learned of the incident only Tuesday evening when the family reported the death.

An FIR was registered under multiple sections of the BNS.

Harjinder, who had fled, was arrested on Wednesday evening from Ludhiana railway station.

He was produced before a magistrate and given one day’s custody for interrogation. Police continue to investigate and identify other suspects involved in the attack.