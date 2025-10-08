Ludhiana: 3 injured as Punjab Roadways bus overturns near Samrala

Three passengers were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus overturned near Samrala on Friday morning. The accident occurred around 8am when the Chandigarh–Ferozepur-bound bus, carrying about 40 passengers, lost control and toppled while entering Samrala city from the Machhiwara Road stretch of the highway. Police at the accident spot near Samrala in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said panic broke out as the vehicle overturned, trapping several passengers inside. Police teams and local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue those stuck in the damaged bus.

According to the police, the accident was caused by a sudden mechanical failure. “The tie rod of the moving bus snapped, causing the driver to lose control,” said one of the investigating officers. The bus toppled on its side before coming to a halt, leaving its front portion badly damaged, he added.

Three passengers — identified as Manjinder Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, and Ekam Preet Singh — sustained injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital, Samrala. The injured were out of danger and discharged after receiving first aid, said a doctor. The remaining passengers escaped with minor bruises.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain whether poor maintenance or negligence led to the mechanical failure. Traffic movement was briefly affected after the mishap but restored once the overturned bus was removed.