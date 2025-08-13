Ludhiana: 38 checkpoints set up ahead of I-Day

A day after Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav directed all district police chiefs to step up security ahead of Independence Day, the Ludhiana police intensified checking across the city and set up 38 special checkpoints on Tuesday. Cops during a vehicle checking drive in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, accompanied by deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal, visited several checkpoints to review the arrangements. Sharma said that both day and night checking operations have been scaled up, with the checkpoints placed at strategic locations across the city under the supervision of gazetted officers.

“The deployment of police personnel on the roads has been increased from 200 to 600. We have also received additional force to ensure foolproof security,” he added.

Apart from road checkpoints, police teams will carry out security inspections at high-footfall areas, including Inter state bus terminal Ludhiana, the railway station, parking lots, and major markets. On Monday, DGP Yadav had reviewed security preparations in border districts and key cities, including Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar, giving clear instructions on inter-district coordination, high-visibility nakas, and 24x7 surveillance.

He had directed all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to ensure visible police presence at vital spots, intensify domination operations, and adopt preventive and detective measures to maintain peace and harmony during the Independence Day celebrations.