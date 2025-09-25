Ludhiana: 7 fair organisers get admn’s notice for not taking permission

The Ludhiana district administration has issued notices to seven fair organisers for failing to obtain mandatory permission from the deputy commissioner’s office. The action comes after the matter was highlighted through media reports. The district administration has directed all seven organisers to appear in person at the deputy commissioner’s office on September 25. (HT Photo)

As per officials, organising any public fair or event without prior approval is a violation of guidelines issued by the Punjab government’s home department on December 13, 2021. According to the rules, fair organisers are required to obtain a formal no objection certificate (NOC) from various departments, including police, fire, health and local administration and then submit the same to the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office before starting the event.

Among those who have been served notices are the organisers of fairs in Daresi, Upkar Nagar, Agar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Shimlapuri, near Pavilion Mall and the site near Dugri police station.

The district administration has directed all seven organisers to appear in person at the deputy commissioner’s office on September 25 along with copies of all NOCs issued by the concerned departments. In case they fail to comply within the deadline, action will be taken against them under relevant laws and rules, officials said.

A senior official from the DC office said, “We have a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the public. Fairs without approvals pose serious risks, especially when safety clearances are missing. Further checks will be conducted to ensure compliance.”

Copies of the notice have also been forwarded to the police commissioner and the concerned SDMs for necessary inspection and action at the fair sites.