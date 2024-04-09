Ludhiana: AAP youth leader booked for using fake Class 12 certificate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) district youth wing working president Parminder Singh Sandhu was booked for obtaining and using a fake Class 12 certificate which he used to pursue a law degree Parminder Singh Sandhu. (HT File Photo)

The accused, Parminder Singh Sandhu of Gopal Nagar, Tibba road, is yet to be arrested.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Notably, Parminder had himself on November 11, 2022, lodged an FIR against an advocate Deepak Prajapati at the Division number 5 police station, accusing him of providing a fake licence to practise as an advocate.

During investigation, police found out the Class 12 certificate produced by Parminder was fake. The police have booked the accused into the same FIR lodged by him.

The action has been taken by police following a complaint filed by advocate David Gill, who in his complaint filed on January 30, 2023, alleged that the certificate of Class 12 produced by Parminder to get admission into an LLB course was fake. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation

Probe officials said Parminder had used a Class 12 certificate issued by Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education to secure admission in LLB. During investigation, he recorded his statement to the police, saying that he passed Class 12 from Punjab School Education Board, Mohali, in 2008, but had misplaced the certificate in January 2020. When police contacted the board, they found that he had failed the Class 12 exam in 2008.

The certificate issued by Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education was also found to be fake.

After investigation, the Division number 5 police booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465, 467, 468 and 471 (all forgery) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was nominated as an accused in the FIR he lodged against Deepak Prajapati on November 11, 2022.

Sandhu alleged that he pursued an LLB degree from a centre established by advocate Deepak Prajapati in 2011. In 2016, he completed the degree after which Prajapati helped him avail a licence to practice as an advocate from the Bar Council Chandigarh, which belonged to another advocate. When he raised an objection, Prajapati made a series of excuses.

After the matter was brought in the notice of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the council wrote to Ludhiana commissioner of police to cross check the degrees of 63 advocates, who had pursued LLB through Prajapati.

Police had on March 23 arrested Prajapati in the case. Following the information provided by him, police had booked another man, Palwinder Singh of Hoshiarpur, on March 27, who is yet to be arrested.

Despite repeated attempts, Sandhu could not be contacted. The person who answered the calls said Sandhu was in a meeting.

Inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said Sandhu has been nominated in the FIR as an accused and will be arrested soon.