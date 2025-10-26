Ludhiana: ACP’s phone hacked; ‘challan’ payment sought from contacts

The mobile phone of assistant commissioner of police (ACP), East, Sumit Sood of the Ludhiana police commissionerate has been hacked, with attackers accessing his contact list and sending fraudulent text messages with attached files to several people, including media personnel and police officials, while seeking payments for “vehicle challans”.

The messages, sent from the ACP’s phone, falsely inform recipients that a “vehicle challan” has been issued against them, urging them to click on a payment link embedded below in the text message. The hackers appear to be fully aware of ACP Sood’s rank, attempting to exploit the trust associated with his official position to mislead unsuspecting citizens into clicking malicious links, officials said.

ACP Sood said he is in Badrinath as he has been on leave. After his contacts received such messages, they dialed him to inform about the scenario. “I have filed a complaint with the cyber crime police station. I have never clicked any link received on my phone. Also I have never shared any information with anyone. I have no idea how the hackers are using my phone number to scam people. I will pursue the matter after joining my duty,” the ACP said.

Further, he added that he has alerted the people about the scam through a WhatsApp status.

Earlier in the day, his mobile phone was switched off, making verification difficult for a few people who received the suspicious messages.

Police officials revealed that the messages are being circulated to all numbers saved in the officer’s device, including serving inspectors and retired personnel. One retired inspector, after receiving the fraudulent challan message, attempted to reach the ACP and later alerted inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the division number 7 police station.

“We have received information about the suspicious messages and have forwarded the matter to the cyber cell for investigation,” the SHO confirmed.

Cyber Cell ACP Murad Jasbir Singh Gill urged the people to remain vigilant against such scams, warning users never to click on suspicious links—especially those ending in APK downloads, which can install malicious software on a device. “People should always verify such messages before responding. Clicking unknown links can compromise personal data and financial security,” he said.

Authorities emphasised that the hacking of a senior officer’s device underscores a grave and escalating danger, demonstrating how cybercriminals are increasingly targeting high-ranking officials to broaden the impact of their scams.

ACP Gill added that action in the matter would be initiated promptly once complete details are received. “I have not yet been formally notified of this specific case. It may have been reported to another officer. We will investigate and take action accordingly,” he stated.