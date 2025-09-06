Ludhiana: Activists accuse administration, dyeing industry of flouting NGT orders

Kale Pani Da Morcha on Friday accused the Ludhiana district administration and dyeing industry of violating binding directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by resuming effluent discharge into the Buddha Nullah. Holding industry owners, CETP managements, and state officials responsible, the Morcha warned that contempt proceedings were now inevitable. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference on the banks of the Buddha Nullah at the discharge points of the 50 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) on Tajpur Road and the 40 MLD CETP at Focal Point, the Morcha leaders rejected a September 2 order issued by deputy commissioner (DC) Ludhiana. In the order, the DC had stated that with the Bhattian sewage treatment plant (STP) operational, dyeing clusters “may be allowed to function normally.”

Calling the reasoning “utterly false,” the Morcha alleged that the Bhattian STP has “nothing to do with the dyeing clusters,” as their effluents flow only through CETPs into the Buddha Nullah. The stop order, they reminded, had been issued after chemical-laden water entered residential areas, sparking public outrage.

The Morcha claimed that CETPs have already resumed operations and are releasing untreated effluents into the Buddha Nullah, terming it “contempt in progress.” Citing the NGT’s December 9, 2024 order, the group said that while the Bahadurke CETP (15 MLD) is required to maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), the Tajpur and Focal Point CETPs are explicitly prohibited from discharging into the Buddha Nullah.

Industry representatives, led by Kamal Chauhan, countered the allegations, arguing that no NGT order bars CETPs from releasing effluents. Heated exchanges ensued before the Morcha ended the confrontation, remarking that “judicial facts” cannot be altered by denials.

Holding industry owners, CETP managements, and state officials responsible, the Morcha warned that contempt proceedings were now inevitable. “People are already condemned to ‘Saza-e-Kala Paani’. This defiance will not go unchallenged,” it said.