Ludhiana: Activists unveil roadmap to revive Buddha Nullah

Environmental activists and city residents have come together to prepare an integrated, citizen-led roadmap for the revival of the polluted Buddha Nullah into a flowing Buddha Darya, while simultaneously addressing the worsening groundwater crisis across Ludhiana. Polluted Budhha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The jointly prepared framework focuses on scientific recycling and reuse of wastewater, with the twin objectives of river rejuvenation and sustainable water management.

Activists said the plan proposes the phased reuse of nearly 555 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water to restore the natural flow of Buddha Darya, reduce pollution and recharge groundwater.

Under the first phase, treated water from the Sahnewal and Jamalpur sewage treatment plants (STPs) is proposed to be utilised for irrigating around 1,900 acres of farmland in nearby areas. In subsequent phases, dedicated pipelines are proposed to be laid to transfer treated water from Jamalpur to Balloke and further downstream to Wallipur, ensuring continuous flow in the lower stretch of Buddha Darya.

The plan also envisages the construction of lift irrigation ponds along the nullah to support agriculture and aid groundwater recharge.

However, residents and activists have raised strong objections to the proposal of reusing treated industrial wastewater for irrigation in the ecologically sensitive Mattewara forest area.

They pointed out that common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were in poor condition and incapable of effectively removing harmful chemicals and heavy metals. Allowing such water into forest and floodplain areas, they warned, could cause irreversible damage to biodiversity and contaminate groundwater.

The group has called for strict enforcement of zero liquid discharge norms for industries, dairies, hospitals and hotels, shifting polluting industries out of mixed land-use zones, removal of encroachments along the waterbody and scientific management of dairy waste.

Col CM Lakhanpal, a member of the PAC–Mattewara Jungles, said the plan demonstrated how citizen-led initiatives could offer practical solutions to long-pending environmental problems. “If implemented with sincerity and scientific oversight, Buddha Darya can be revived as a parallel water body and become a lifeline for groundwater recharge,” he said.