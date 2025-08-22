Ludhiana: Anganwadi workers mark Black Day, protest against Poshan app

Anganwadi workers and helpers across Punjab marked “Black Day” on Thursday under the banner of Anganwadi Mulazim Union Punjab (CITU). Wearing black dupattas and raising slogans, they staged protests in various districts to demand their rights and highlight the problems faced by both workers and beneficiaries. The protest was held as part of a nationwide call given by the All India Federation. Anganwadi workers union protesting against the government at DPO office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Addressing the gathering, union leaders in Ludhiana accused the Centre of continuously cutting funds meant for welfare schemes. They pointed out that despite alarming figures of child malnutrition in the country, the government was weakening the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). Quoting national survey data, they said children were increasingly suffering from stunted growth, while Supreme Court directions clearly mandate that freshly cooked supplementary nutrition must be provided at anganwadi centres.

They argued that earlier, before the Covid pandemic, freshly cooked food at centres had helped reduce malnutrition by nearly 90 per cent. However, with the introduction of digitisation, beneficiaries are now given take-home rations only after completing e-KYC and facial recognition, which often fails due to technical glitches. As a result, many poor children and mothers are deprived of their rightful share.

Union leaders also highlighted India’s worsening ranking on the Global Hunger Index, slipping from 96 to 105, calling it a matter of shame. They said despite ICDS completing 50 years since its launch on October 2, 1975, workers and helpers are still denied fair wages. Even the meagre honorarium has not been paid for five months, and the Centre’s budget share is repeatedly delayed.

The protesters demanded that ICDS be recognised as a separate department, anganwadi workers be given Class III status, and helpers Class IV status. They also demanded nursery and LKG classes be attached to anganwadis, leaving certificates be issued, gratuity benefits be implemented as directed by the Supreme Court, and proper facilities like Wi-Fi and tabs be provided.

Warning both the Centre and the Punjab government, the union leaders said if their long-pending demands were not met, they would be forced to intensify their agitation in the coming days. “A demand letter was handed over to the senior superintendent at the programme office in Ludhiana,” said Anju Mehta, one of the union members.