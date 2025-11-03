Ludhiana: Appoint regular principals by Jan 2026: PU to affiliated colleges

Responding to repeated complaints and representations from teachers’ unions, Panjab University (PU) has directed all its affiliated colleges to appoint regular principals by January 2026. The move comes after months of representations and letters from faculty associations demanding an end to the practice of officiating principals continuing in charge far beyond the permitted period. PU had issued a letter in March last year, directing colleges without regular principals to start the appointment process within 20 days. (HT Photo)

Teachers’ bodies, including the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) and the Association of United College Teachers (AUCT), had raised the issue several times through letters and meetings with university authorities. They argued that the absence of regular principals was affecting the smooth functioning and academic leadership of many colleges.

Despite earlier instructions from the university, a number of institutions across Punjab continued to operate under officiating heads. In Ludhiana district alone, colleges such as Arya College, GHG College (Gurusar Sudhar), Kamla Lohtia College and GGN Khalsa College are functioning without regular principals.

According to a recent communication issued by PU’s deputy registrar (colleges) on behalf of the dean, college development council, the governing bodies of all affiliated colleges have been instructed to advertise the post of regular principal immediately. The letter emphasises that the recruitment process must strictly follow the guidelines issued in previous university circulars.

The university reiterated that as per its rules, an officiating principal can hold charge for only six months. It further pointed out that a letter was already issued in March last year, directing colleges without regular principals to start the appointment process within 20 days, but many institutions failed to comply.

PU has now made it clear that the process of appointment must be completed by January 2026, warning that no correspondence from officiating principals will be entertained after November 30, 2025.

Tarun Ghai, president of the AUCT, expressed cautious optimism over the development. “We have been working on this issue for quite a long time now. This time, we are hopeful that the colleges will comply with the university’s deadline,” he said.

With the new directive in place, teachers’ unions believe the long-pending demand for transparency and stability in college administration may finally see action, ensuring that institutions function under regular and duly appointed principals by the beginning of the new academic term.