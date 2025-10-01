Ludhiana: Army officer’s laptop, valuables stolen from Dholewal camp

In a security breach at the high-security Dholewal Military Camp, unidentified persons allegedly stole an official laptop, mobile phone, wristwatch and other belongings from a Major’s quarters while he was away on leave. The complainant, Major Sachin Sharma, reported that between September 18 and 21, intruders broke into his accommodation inside the camp and decamped with valuables, including his official laptop, phone, watch and sunglasses. Cops suspect insider’s role given the security at the military camp.

Acting on his complaint, division number 6 police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) (lurking house-trespass) and 305(3) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, investigating officer, said the possibility of insider involvement is being probed. “Suspicion currently rests on a Class IV employee tasked with cleaning the Major’s quarters. He was on duty during the period but has since gone on leave. Given the camp’s security, it seems unlikely that an outsider could have committed the theft,” he said.

Police added that further investigation is underway to confirm the suspect’s role and recover the stolen items.