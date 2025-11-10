Ludhiana: At Bharat Nagar Chowk, traffic lights installed sans road markings

The installation of new traffic lights at Bharat Nagar Chowk by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has turned into another example of poor coordination between civic and traffic authorities. While the MC has put up the signals, the chowk still lacks essential road paraphernalia, such as zebra crossings, lane markings, kerb stones and directional signs, leaving motorists and pedestrians struggling to make sense of the new system. The Bharat Nagar Chowk that has no zebra crossing marking. (Manish/HT)

Ironically, even as the traffic police have launched a challan issuance drive against those stopping vehicles on zebra crossings, the majority of such crossings are either completely faded or missing across key city intersections, including Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Residents and daily commuters said the new signal system at Bharat Nagar Chowk was activated without ensuring even basic safety infrastructure. “There is no zebra crossing or road marking visible. Cars stop randomly and pedestrians are left to guess where to cross from. Yet the police are issuing challans. This is mismanagement,” said Gurmeet Singh, a shopkeeper near the chowk.

A visit to the site revealed several design flaws. Multiple traffic islands at the chowk have either been encroached upon by vendors or fenced with railings, narrowing the movement space. The absence of proper road curvature and directional signs adds to the chaos, particularly during peak hours. In many spots, the dividers and kerbs are broken, reflecting the civic body’s lackadaisical attitude towards maintenance.

Traffic police officials maintained that enforcement was necessary to instil discipline among drivers, but they admitted that proper markings were required for effective implementation. “We have informed the MC about the missing zebra lines and road furniture. The matter is pending,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

When contacted, ACP (traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “I have already written regarding the faded markings on the road to the officials concerned.”

On the other hand, MC officials said the installation of the traffic lights was part of a larger project and that road markings and signage would be completed soon. However, similar delays have been reported in the past at other locations like Ferozepur Road, Jagraon Bridge Chowk and Model Town Extension where signals were installed months before completion of road furniture work.

Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer, MC (lights), said, “We have written to the NHAI to make markings. The lights have been installed on a trial basis. The rest of the work would be completed.”

Commuters said the lack of coordination between the two departments was forcing them to suffer. “One department installs lights without completing road markings, and the other fines people for standing on invisible zebra lines. This shows how casually public safety is treated,” remarked a local resident.

With multiple chowks across the city facing the same issue, residents have demanded that the MC and traffic police coordinate their work properly before launching enforcement drives.