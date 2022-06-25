Ludhiana-based lawyer raped by husband’s acquaintance, FIR lodged
Police on Friday registered a case against after a 32-year-old lawyer her husband’s acquaintance of raping her in a house on Dhandra road in January 2018.
The victim had lodged a complaint with the police and the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC). Police have booked the woman’s husband, the accused and six others following her complaint.
In her statement to police, the victim said her divorce case was still pending with the court, when on January 18, 2018, her lawyer called her saying her husband wanted to arrive at a settlement. The two parties fixed a meeting at a house on Dhandra road. Upon arriving at the location, the woman found her husband, her lawyer and seven accomplices there.
The woman alleged that the accused gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives raped her. She added that her husband and the lawyer were recording the act.
Assistant sub-inspector Subhash Chand said an enquiry was conducted by senior officials, following which a case under sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against eight accused, including woman’s husband and lawyer.
Railway contractor shot dead in his Lucknow house in broad daylight
Three masked assailants barged into the house of a railway contractor and shot Virendra Thakur in front of his second wife and three children on Saturday. The incident took place in Nilmatha locality under the Cantt police station limits here on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic in the crowded residential locality. The deceased, Virendra Thakur, was a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar but was living in Lucknow's Nilmatha locality for around 13 years.
Mixed response to change in MPSC exam pattern
Candidates expressed mixed responses after Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Friday issued a notification regarding a change in paper pattern for its main examination and aligned it with that of the Union Public Service Commission. According to the commission, the new pattern will be implemented in 2023. Many candidates have supported the move by MPSC. Another aspirant, Amol Baviskar, highlighted that many aspirants who are reappearing next year will have to study from scratch.
Rajinder Nagar by-election result today
The fates of 14 candidates in the fray for the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-elections will be decided on Sunday when over 72,000 votes, polled on Thursday, will be counted at the Industrial Training Institute in Pusa, New Delhi, in the presence of election officials and representatives of candidates. The key contenders for the seat are AAP's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajesh Bhatia. From the Congress, former councillor Prem Lata is contesting the election.
Pune airport ups cleanliness drive to prevent bird-hit incidents
The Pune airport authorities are working with the Indian Air Force and Pune Municipal Corporation to clean airport premises and neighbourhood to prevent bird -hit incidents. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory on June 20 to airports on avoiding bird-strike incidents in the monsoon. The direction came after two such incidents on June 19 in different parts of the country — SpiceJet Boeing 737 Patna-Delhi flight and IndiGo A320 NEO Guwahati-Delhi flight.
Ludhiana MC marks 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission
The municipal Corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of Smart City Mission by organising an array of activities for the city's residents at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday evening. Speaking on the occasion, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to help the authorities in making the city clean and green. Posters were also installed to promote cleanliness in the city and a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to mark the occasion.
