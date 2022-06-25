Ludhiana-based lawyer raped by husband’s acquaintance, FIR lodged

Police on Friday registered a case against after a 32-year-old lawyer her husband’s acquaintance of raping her in a house on Dhandra road in January 2018.

The victim had lodged a complaint with the police and the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC). Police have booked the woman’s husband, the accused and six others following her complaint.

In her statement to police, the victim said her divorce case was still pending with the court, when on January 18, 2018, her lawyer called her saying her husband wanted to arrive at a settlement. The two parties fixed a meeting at a house on Dhandra road. Upon arriving at the location, the woman found her husband, her lawyer and seven accomplices there.

The woman alleged that the accused gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives raped her. She added that her husband and the lawyer were recording the act.

Assistant sub-inspector Subhash Chand said an enquiry was conducted by senior officials, following which a case under sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against eight accused, including woman’s husband and lawyer.