Ludhiana: BJP worker shoots at attacker with latter’s gun, 8 booked

Tensions flared in the Gopal Nagar Tibba area after a local BJP leader, Naman Bansal, was allegedly attacked by a group of rivals owing to an ongoing dispute. In a dramatic turn during the assault, one of the attackers dropped a gun, which Bansal reportedly picked up and used in self-defence, shooting one of the accused in the arm as they fled the scene. Police are also probing the origin of the weapon and whether it was legally owned by any of the attackers. (HT Photo)

According to a statement recorded by assistant sub-inspector Mahinder Raj, Bansal, a resident of Mohalla Amarpura, was riding his scooter through Gopal Nagar when he was intercepted by two men, followed by others who joined the assault. The attack is suspected to have stemmed from a prior dispute between Bansal and one of the attackers, Jagan alias JP, over illegal parking in the local vegetable market.

During the scuffle, a gun fell from one of the assailants. Bansal picked it up, prompting the attackers to flee. As they ran, Bansal allegedly fired the weapon, injuring Gurpreet Singh of Jassian village in the arm.

The Tibba police have registered an FIR against Naman Bansal as well as his alleged attackers. Those named include Gurpreet Singh, Jagan alias JP of Basant City (Tharike), Harpreet Singh alias Sahil of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, and four unidentified associates.

The FIR has been filed under sections 109, 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. ASI Mahinder Raj, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that a search is underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Police are also probing the origin of the weapon and whether it was legally owned by any of the attackers.