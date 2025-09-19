Ludhiana: Body found in Khanna, police suspect murder

Panic gripped Khatra village near Khanna on Thursday after recovery of an unidentified body from the village pond, sparking fear and speculation of foul play. The body discovery was first made by a passerby who noticed stray dogs dragging something from the water. Believing it to be an animal carcass, he went closer—only to find the half-submerged body of a man. He raised the alarm and alerted the police. The body, believed to be several days old, was sent for a forensic examination. (HT Photo)

On being informed, teams from Khanna Sadar police station and the CIA staff rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The body, believed to be several days old, was sent for a forensic examination.

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhati said, “We are making all efforts to establish the identity of the deceased. All angles—including foul play—are being thoroughly investigated. The truth will come out soon.”

An FIR under Sections 103 (1), 238 and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered.