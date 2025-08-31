Ludhiana: BSF jawan falls off train while fighting snatcher, loses legs

A BSF jawan lost both his legs after falling from a moving train and being run over while struggling with a snatcher who had stolen his phone onboard. The victim, Aman Jaiswal, was travelling to his headquarters in Jalandhar, the train’s next stop before reaching its final destination. (HT)

The incident took place shortly after the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express left the Ludhiana junction station here and reached the Domoria bridge.

The victim, Aman Jaiswal, was travelling to his headquarters in Jalandhar, the train’s next stop before reaching its final destination.

As Jaiswal came out of the toilet, a man snatched his phone and tried to jump off the still slow-moving train. Aman managed to grab the snatcher’s arm and in the ensuing struggle, both fell off the train. The thief was able to escape to safety, but Aman’s lower body was run over by the train, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector (SI) Birbal Nahar.

The victim was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here, where his damaged legs were amputated below the knees. He remains in the ICU, but is stable, according to hospital authorities.

The jawan was transferred from Jalandhar to Calcutta around three months back. He was headed to his headquarters in Jalandhar to collect the belongings left behind before his move to Calcutta.

The menace of snatchers on moving trains continues unabated. SI Nahar said snatchers target passengers just as the trains reach the outer parts of the city: “They have it all planned out for a quick escape.”

The GRP station has registered an FIR under Sections 304 (2) and 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with snatching and injuries caused during a snatching bid. The GRP are investigating the matter and are on the hunt for the snatcher.