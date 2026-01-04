Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah retaining wall work raises brows

Residents and environmental activists have once again raised objections to the construction of a retaining wall along the Buddha Nullah near New Madhopuri, alleging that the work is being carried out in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions and could severely impact the natural flow of the drain. Construction of a retaining wall along the Buddha Nullah near New Madhopuri in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Locals claim that under the pretext of development, authorities are attempting to narrow the width of the Buddha Nullah despite clear NGT orders prohibiting permanent construction within the water channel. They allege that political pressure is driving the project even as environmental concerns and safety risks continue to mount.

For the past several months, residents have been complaining that soil and silt removed during desilting operations are being dumped back into the waterbody instead of being lifted and disposed of elsewhere. This, they say, has reduced the water-carrying capacity at multiple stretches.

Activists further allege that despite an explicit ban, retaining wall work has been carried out earlier near Shivpuri and is now visible near the New Madhopuri bridge, where structural frameworks have already come up.

In an order issued in July 2025, the NGT had observed that the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) retaining walls and roads along the Buddha Nullah could disrupt the natural flow of water and reduce the width of the drain by nearly 40 feet. The tribunal had also cautioned that the mixing of sewage and industrial effluents could lead to overflows during periods of heavy discharge, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases in nearby residential areas.

Following complaints, the NGT constituted a joint committee and appointed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner as the nodal officer to submit a detailed report. Until the submission of the report, the tribunal had restrained authorities from undertaking any fresh construction within the nullah area. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 22, after the deputy commissioner sought additional time to file the report.

Despite the restrictions, residents allege that construction activity has continued intermittently at different locations along the Buddha Nullah.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the municipal corporation was complying with NGT directions. “I have directed officials to look into the matter and ensure that any construction activity on the Buddha Nullah, if found, is stopped,” he said.

However, residents question why signs of construction keep resurfacing despite the ban and why the dumped silt has not been removed from the water channel. They also pointed to recent incidents during rainfall, when grills installed along the bank near the Chander Nagar bridge reportedly collapsed into the Buddha Nullah after the soil beneath gave way. Several trees planted along the embankment also fell into the water.