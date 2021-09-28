Ludhiana: Camps organised to spread rabies awareness

To spread awareness on the disease, the district health department observed World Rabies Day on Tuesday under the theme “facts, not fear”. Awareness camps were organised at civil hospitals, community health centres and the government school on Cemetery road.

During the camps, health department officials led by district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar apprised the participants that a person can be infected with rabies disease if they are bitten by any animal including cat, dog, bat, mouse and rabbit.

Dr Kumar said if bitten, the wound should be cleaned with clean running water and soap for 15 minutes. Further, it should be cleaned with alcohol. The wound should not be touched with naked hands and the residents should not put leaves, oil or lemon on the wound.

Further, they should immediately go for anti-rabies vaccination, which is administered for free at civil hospitals, community health centres and other government facilities. The residents who had consumed milk of rabid cow are also advised to go for vaccine and anti-rabies vaccination should be administered to pet animals.