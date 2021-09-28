Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Camps organised to spread rabies awareness
During the camps, Ludhiana health department officials apprised the participants that a person can be infected with rabies if they are bitten by any animal including cat, dog, bat, mouse and rabbit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During the camps, Ludhiana health department officials apprised the participants that a person can be infected with rabies if they are bitten by any animal including cat, dog, bat, mouse and rabbit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Camps organised to spread rabies awareness

To spread awareness on the disease, the district health department observed World Rabies Day on Tuesday at civil hospitals, community health centres and the government school on Cemetery road
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:43 PM IST

To spread awareness on the disease, the district health department observed World Rabies Day on Tuesday under the theme “facts, not fear”. Awareness camps were organised at civil hospitals, community health centres and the government school on Cemetery road.

During the camps, health department officials led by district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar apprised the participants that a person can be infected with rabies disease if they are bitten by any animal including cat, dog, bat, mouse and rabbit.

Dr Kumar said if bitten, the wound should be cleaned with clean running water and soap for 15 minutes. Further, it should be cleaned with alcohol. The wound should not be touched with naked hands and the residents should not put leaves, oil or lemon on the wound.

Further, they should immediately go for anti-rabies vaccination, which is administered for free at civil hospitals, community health centres and other government facilities. The residents who had consumed milk of rabid cow are also advised to go for vaccine and anti-rabies vaccination should be administered to pet animals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.