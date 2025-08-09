Ludhiana: City markets drape in festive hues as rakhi variety charms shoppers

City markets are bursting with colour, tradition and festive cheer on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Popular shopping hubs like Jawahar Nagar Camp, Ghumar Mandi, and Daresi saw a surge in footfall on Friday, as shoppers thronged last-minute stalls to pick the perfect rakhi. Girls buying rakhi at a shop in Jawahar Nagar Camp in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

This year, a vibrant mix of traditional and modern rakhi designs is captivating buyers. From Rudraksha beads and religious motifs to intricate Meenakari and Kundan work, timeless styles continue to dominate the market. Vendors say their affordability and cultural relevance keep them in high demand.

“Even with so many modern styles available, people still prefer traditional rakhis,” said Rohit Kumar, a vendor at Jawahar Nagar Camp. “They are comfortable to wear daily and prices remain pocket-friendly—ranging from ₹30 to ₹95,” he added.

However, modern rakhis are fast catching up, especially among younger shoppers. American diamond rakhis, Pandora styles, evil eye charms, resin-based pieces, and bracelet-style options are particularly popular this season. Many are even choosing couple-themed sets or sleek designer variants to send abroad.

“Youngsters love the modern styles. American diamonds and Pandora rakhis are already sold out,” said Saurabh Kumar, a vendor in Ghumar Mandi. “They have a premium finish, which makes them a preferred choice despite starting at ₹70 and going up to ₹395.”

Beyond rakhis, festive gift boxes are also flying off shelves. Packed with dry fruits, sweets, and custom messages, these boxes starting from ₹195, offer a neat, thoughtful alternative for those looking to elevate their rakhi gesture.

“These gift boxes are convenient and presentable. Perfect for families who want to gift something special,” said Vivek Singh, a shopper at Jawahar Nagar Camp.