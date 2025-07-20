Ludhiana: City to see better ranking next time, says mayor

Highlighting major steps taken to improve solid waste management in the city including bio-remediation of legacy waste, installation of static compactors, etc, mayor Inderjit Kaur has said the city’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan will improve significantly next year. Mayor Inderjeet Kaur during a press conference on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden along with the MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh among other officials of the civic body, Inderjit Kaur stated that the city secured 39th rank (among the cities with population above 10 lakh) in the Swachh Survekshan conducted for the year 2024-25. But after the inspection held under the survekshan, many things have already changed and residents will witness a major positive change in the coming time.

Under the Swachh Survekshan, Ludhiana MC scored 97% in terms of cleanliness of residential areas, 89% in terms of door-to-door collection of waste and 93% for cleanliness of market areas. Similarly, the city has scored 53% for cleanliness of public toilets and 50% for cleanliness of waterbodies as various steps have been taken to clean Buddha Nullah, officials said.

The mayor said door-to-door collection of waste, source segregation of garbage and cleanliness across the city would further improve in the coming time as many projects are being implemented at the ground level. The project for bio-remediation of legacy waste is already going on at a fast pace and heaps of garbage at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur road would soon be a thing of the past. Under the first phase of this project, over 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste (out of total 5 lakh metric tonnes) has already been disposed of through bioremediation. The contract for the second phase of the project, wherein around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has to be disposed of, has also been awarded. Around nine-acre land has been freed from waste at the main dump site of the civic body. The officials stated that the bioremediation of 2.19 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Jainpur dump site of the civic body is also going on at a fast pace.

Further, the project for processing of 1,100 metric tonnes of fresh waste generated in the city has already been launched and the fresh waste is being processed on a daily basis. The responsibilities of sanitary inspectors among other officials of the health branch have been fixed to ensure cleanliness on the main roads and internal parts of the city, MC officials said.

Further, orders have also been issued to stop the street vendors from littering. Orders have been issued for placing wet and dry dustbins near the vends. Errants would be fined up to ₹2,000 and FIR would also be registered over repeated violations.

The construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant has also been commissioned in the city and a sealing drive has been launched over illegal slaughtering.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said that public participation would be further encouraged and feedback would be taken from residents for making improvements, wherever required. According to her, residents should hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the garbage collectors. Further, the residents should stop dumping the waste at open spaces/plots to keep the city clean.