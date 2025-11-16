Ludhiana: Civic body coffers under strain as 20cr in shop rent still unpaid

Nearly ₹20 crore in pending shop rent remains uncollected by the Municipal Corporation, even as the civic body struggles to pay salaries on time. With arrears piling up across 830 shops in major markets and repeated notices ignored, officials plan a strict recovery drive to prevent further financial losses. The Zone D office of the municipal corporation in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

According to the latest shop rent summary, the civic body is yet to collect ₹19.87 crore in arrears, including interest and penalties, while the total outstanding balance has now reached ₹20.06 crore.

Officials have recovered only ₹4.17 lakh so far, a negligible sum compared to the massive dues pending for several years.

The date reveals that rent defaults are spread across all four zones of the city.

Zone-wise default

Zone A (208 shops)

Arrears ₹2.22 crore, recovered ₹1.63 lakh, balance ₹2.59 crore

Zone B (209 shops)

Arrears ₹4.91 crore, recovered ₹1,224, balance ₹4.18 crore

Zone C (108 shops)

Arrears ₹2.42 crore, recovered ₹62,214, balance ₹2.57 crore

Zone D (305 shops)

Arrears ₹12.17 crore, recovered ₹1.91 lakh, balance ₹12.30 crore

Major commercial pockets, including Scooter Market, Sukhdev Market, ESI Hospital Market, Jawahar Nagar Camp Market, Cycle Market, and various rehri and booth sites, account for the bulk of unpaid dues.

Many long-standing shops have not cleared dues for years and despite repeated reminders, several allottees have ignored notices.

Employees point out that the civic body’s financial condition is worsening, with salaries getting delayed. “Rent from shops could have been a major revenue source, but no official has taken responsibility to collect it,” said a civic body staff.

Market associations and residents allege that there has been no strict recovery drive, sealing action or legal notices in many cases.

“If ₹20 crore is stuck, why hasn’t the MC initiated a proper enforcement campaign?” a Arvind Sharma, shopkeeper from Model Town Market asked.

Vivek Verma, superintendent of the municipal corporation, said, “We have already issued notices to the shop owners and will soon conduct a strict recovery drive.”