Ludhiana: Civil Lines unit blaze ravages hosiery goods

A major fire broke out at Goel Knits Private Limited, a hosiery unit located in Deep Nagar of the Civil Lines area, on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic among workers and nearby residents. None was injured as the workers managed to escape in time. Fire broke out in hosiery unit located in Deep Nagar area in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to residents, the incident occurred around 2 pm, shortly after the lunch break. Some workers were sitting outside the unit when they noticed smoke and flames in the building. Alarmed by the situation, workers rushed inside to alert others and helped those still inside to come out.

Two workers reportedly lost consciousness after inhaling smoke while escaping from the building. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them out of danger.

Eyewitnesses said flames soon started leaping out of the windows and the windowpanes began cracking due to intense heat. There was chaos in the area as residents feared the fire could spread to nearby buildings, as the unit is surrounded by residential houses. The fire was mainly confined to the second and third floors, while the ground and first floors remained largely unaffected.

Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters had to spray water from the terrace of a neighbouring building before entering the premises. Cracks reportedly developed in parts of the building during the operation. After over 50 rounds of water, the fire was brought under control, though fire officials stayed at the site to ensure there was no flare-up.

Leading fireman Rajinder Kumar said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. “When we reached the spot, the fire had already spread on the upper floors. The flames have been controlled, but raw material, finished goods and machinery on the second and third floors have been completely damaged,” he said, adding that there were no casualties.

A fire official pointed out that the building was an old residential structure later converted into a factory. “Internal partitions made it difficult to control the fire,” the official said.