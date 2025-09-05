Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Ludhiana: CLU fee unpaid, civic body seals five buildings

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 03:12 am IST

The officials stated notices were served to the owners but they failed to submit the pending fee, following which action was taken against the buildings on Thursday

The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday sealed five buildings in different parts of the city as owners failed to submit change of land use (CLU) fees with the civic body. Officials said two buildings each were in Dugri and at Malhar road while one was in Ghumar Mandi.

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action has been taken by building branch officials of MC Zone D. (HT Photo)
Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action has been taken by building branch officials of MC Zone D. The officials stated notices were served to the owners but they failed to submit the pending fee, following which action was taken against the buildings on Thursday.

Officials stated action against illegal constructions would continue in the coming days too.

