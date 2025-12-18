Ludhiana: College teachers’ body flags ‘selective scrutiny’ by PU

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT) has objected to Panjab University’s decision to seek only the last two years’ financial statements from its affiliated colleges while assessing compliance with the seventh pay commission. Calling the move inadequate and lacking transparency, the teachers’ body has written to the vice-chancellor, urging the university to ask colleges to submit their complete balance sheets up to the present time. The association has demanded that the minutes be corrected to include all decisions taken during the meeting. (HT Photo)

According to AUCT, limiting the scrutiny to just two years of financial records would not give a clear picture of the financial health of the colleges or their actual ability to implement the seventh pay commission. The association maintained that a comprehensive examination of full balance sheets is essential to ensure accountability and to verify whether college managements have been meeting their financial obligations towards teaching and non-teaching staff.

The association has also raised serious objections to the official minutes of the meeting held with the V-C on December 2. AUCT alleged that several important decisions taken during the meeting were either diluted or completely omitted in the minutes later circulated by the office of the dean, college development council (DCDC). It said the minutes do not accurately reflect the directions given by the vice-chancellor, creating confusion and scope for selective implementation.

AUCT pointed out that during the meeting, the V-C had clearly directed the university administration to seek complete financial records from affiliated colleges, including all balance sheets till date. However, the minutes state that only the last two years’ financial statements would be demanded.

Another key concern raised by AUCT relates to the issue of ineligible principals working in affiliated colleges. The association said the V-C had accepted its demand that complainants must be called by the committee formed to examine these cases, as the documents and evidence provided by them are vital for a fair and thorough investigation. “The V-C had accepted our demand that complainants must be called by the committee, but this important direction was left out of the official minutes,” said AUCT president Tarun Ghai.

AUCT has now urged the V-C to intervene and ensure that all instructions issued during the December 2 meeting are implemented in letter and spirit. The association has demanded that the minutes be corrected to include all decisions taken during the meeting. Despite repeated attempts, Ravi Inder Singh, DCDC, was not available for comment.